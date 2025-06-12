Bicycle thief nabbed from Narengi Army Cantonment; four stolen cycles recovered

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A CGPD team from Satgaon Police Station has cracked a case of repeated bicycle thefts from the Narengi Army Cantonment.

Following an FIR lodged by the cantonment authorities on June 6, regarding the theft of a Raleigh bicycle from the MI Room Dental area around 2:16 pm, police swung into action.

Based on CCTV footage analysis, the accused was identified as Tofikul Ali, a resident of Taltola (Imli Basti). He was apprehended soon after, and he confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Upon recovery of one stolen bicycle from his possession, further investigation led to the seizure of three more bicycles from different locations within the Army Camp premises. In total, four stolen bicycles were recovered and seized. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

