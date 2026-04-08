Bihar dacoits arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major success ahead of the elections, city police apprehended two notorious dacoits from Bihar who were allegedly planning a major robbery in Guwahati.

The accused were arrested near Kamakhya Railway Station by a team led by West Guwahati ADCP Birinchi Bora, along with Jalukbari Police Station officer-in-charge Mrityunjay Das and other personnel.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vikas Kumar Singh and Murari Kumar Singh, both hailing from Begusarai district of Bihar. According to police sources, multiple serious cases are registered against them in Bihar, including cases at Muffasil Police Station (No. 653/2023), Darbhanga Police Station (No. 72/26) and Begusarai Town Police Station (No. 160/26).

The duo had earlier been involved in major crimes, including the robbery of an Axis Bank branch and a large jewellery store. They are also accused of opening fire on a volleyball player, causing injuries.

Police officials said that inputs were shared with Bihar Police, who confirmed that the two are among the most hardened criminals in the state. The accused were reportedly in Guwahati to execute a planned robbery at a prominent jewellery outlet, for which they had already prepared a blueprint.

A team from Bihar Police is expected to arrive in Guwahati to take custody of the accused for further investigation.

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