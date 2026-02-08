Guwahati: Two arrested in Ganeshpara robbery case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police have arrested two persons in connection with an armed robbery at a residence in the Champaknagar area of Ganeshpara under Fatasil Ambari police station limits on January 19. The accused, identified as Hilwart Sangma and Roni Sangma, were apprehended from Byrnihat following an investigation into the case.

According to police sources, the duo had allegedly planned the robbery at a homestay located at Kamakhya Gate, identified as Pinaki Homestay. On the day of the crime, the accused reportedly switched off their mobile phones before carrying out the robbery to avoid detection. The arrests were made as part of ongoing efforts by the police to trace those involved in the incident. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

