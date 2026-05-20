Bihu Celebration Turns Violent in Guwahati: Youth Critically Injured, Family Alleges Police Intimidation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A violent assault during a Bihu function at Narengi in Guwahati has sparked widespread outrage. A youth was seriously injured after being attacked with a brick over a dispute involving a mobile phone. The victim's family has also accused a police officer of intimidation, adding to the controversy.

The incident occurred during a Bihu program at ASEB Colony, Narengi, when a disagreement over a mobile phone escalated. A group of seven intoxicated youths allegedly attacked Asif Ali, a resident of Anukul Basti, Narengi. He was struck on the head with a brick, sustaining serious injuries, including broken teeth. Locals rushed him to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) while he was unconscious, and his condition is reported to be critical. Following the attack, the victim's family lodged an FIR at Noonmati Police Station, naming Suraj Singh and six others as accused.

The family has also made serious allegations against a Sub-Inspector of Noonmati Police Station, claiming that the officer pressured them to withdraw the FIR and threatened to implicate Asif Ali in a "girl-related case" if they did not comply.

The assault has triggered anger among local residents, who are demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and an impartial investigation into the conduct of the police officer. The incident has also raised concerns over the rise in alcohol-fueled violent incidents in the city, particularly during festivals and public gatherings, highlighting questions about police neutrality and proactive action.

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