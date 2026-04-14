Three Separate Violent Incidents Rock Guwahati in Days, Multiple Arrests Made: Joint CP

A series of violent incidents across different parts of Guwahati over the past few days has led to multiple arrests and triggered ongoing police investigations, Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain informed the media on Monday.

Fatasil Ambari: Two Sisters Hit by Two-Wheeler

The first incident, reported on April 11 in the Fatasil Ambari area, involved two sisters who were allegedly struck from behind by a two-wheeled vehicle.

A case was registered at the local police station, and the rider, identified as Chandan Kumar Mandal, was subsequently arrested. The incident sparked public outrage in the area.

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