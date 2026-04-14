Three Separate Violent Incidents Rock Guwahati in Days, Multiple Arrests Made: Joint CP

A series of violent incidents across different parts of Guwahati over the past few days has led to multiple arrests and triggered ongoing police investigations, Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain informed the media on Monday.
The first incident, reported on April 11 in the Fatasil Ambari area, involved two sisters who were allegedly struck from behind by a two-wheeled vehicle.
A case was registered at the local police station, and the rider, identified as Chandan Kumar Mandal, was subsequently arrested. The incident sparked public outrage in the area.
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In a separate case from April 10 in the Phoolgali area of Panbazar, a similar incident involving two individuals was reported.
Police registered two cases in connection with the incident and made arrests, identifying the accused as Kriti Gupta and Prateek Kumar Gupta.
Late on April 12, a fight broke out at a petrol pump in the Ulubari area between three men arriving on a Royal Enfield motorcycle and an employee of the fuel station.
The altercation escalated as other petrol pump employees intervened, and two of the motorcycle riders were reportedly beaten during the clash. Police have stated that an investigation into the incident is currently underway.