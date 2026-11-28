GUWAHATI: Stage actress, model and cultural activist Binita Saharia composed an Assamese poem on November 23 to pay tribute to former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on his death anniversary.

Through her verses, Saharia recalled Gogoi's simplicity, gentle smile, human values and contributions to the state. The poem reflected the emotional bond he shared with the people of Assam and sought to preserve memories of his life and leadership.

Based in Mangaldoi, Saharia is known for her involvement in modelling, stage acting and cultural activities. Her poetic tribute has drawn attention and sparked discussions in various circles, highlighting poetry's role in expressing public emotions and preserving collective memories, a press release said.