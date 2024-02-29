Bir Lachit Sena members detained by Azara Police

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A few members of the Bir Lachit Sena were detained by Azara Police based on a complaint lodged by a candidate who missed his SSC-GD examination. According to sources, at around 10:30 AM on Tuesday, a few candidates who had come for the SSC - GD examination at E Com Tower, Borjhar under Azara PS were restrained by members of Bir Lachit Sena in the name of checking candidates from outside the state. This resulted in an unruly situation, affecting a large number of candidates. DCP West arrived at the location and detained the members at the Azara Police Station in a bid to control the situation. However, five candidates failed to appear for the examination. One of the candidates, Dharmendra Chauhan filed an FIR and Azara PS Case No 41/2024 u/s 120B/341/342/392/153A/353/294/506 IPC was registered and necessary action has been initiated. The 6 people arrested were identified as Bikas Baruah, Tapan Kumar Sharma, Jayanta Sharma, Rajesh Deori, Bikrant Kalita and Karun Swargiary.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Detain 'Bir Lachit Sena' Members for Moral Policing; Released on Bail