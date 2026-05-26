BIS conducts raid in Guwahati over alleged fake hallmark in jewellery shop

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati branch office, conducted a search and seizure operation at Shree Sainath Jewellery at Basistha Chariali following complaints over alleged misuse of the BIS Hallmark and unauthorised sale of gold jewellery.

During the operation, officials found that the establishment had prominently displayed the BIS Hallmark logo despite not possessing registration or authorisation for its use. The enforcement team also allegedly detected the sale of gold jewellery bearing spurious BIS Hallmarks.

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