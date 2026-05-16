Guwahati: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) raids uncertified products in Rani

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A search and seizure operation was carried out recently by officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati Branch Office, at the premises of Plascom Industries LLP located in the Rani Industrial Area, Kamrup. The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs and discreet investigations undertaken by BIS officials.

During the operation, it was found that the establishment was engaged in the manufacture and unauthorized marking of ‘Polypropylene (PP) woven sacks for packaging of 25 kg polymer material’ without any valid licence/authorization from BIS. A total of 6.0 MT of PP woven sacks bearing unauthorized ISI markings were seized during the operation.

Further investigation revealed that the manufacturer was dealing in products that were not certified by BIS, despite these items falling under mandatory certification. The product – ‘Polypropylene (PP) woven sacks for packaging of 25 kg polymer material’ are covered under Indian Standards as IS 16703: 2017, and are notified for compulsory BIS certification by the Government of India.

Action is being initiated against the offenders under Section 17(1) and 17(3) of the BIS Act, 2016. The violation is punishable with imprisonment of up to two years or a fine not less than ?2,00,000, or both. As per the BIS Act, 2016, no person is permitted to use or apply, or purport to use or apply, the Standard Mark or any imitation thereof in the manufacture, sale, distribution, or offering of goods without obtaining a valid license from BIS.

BIS continues to conduct such enforcement drives to safeguard consumer interests and to prevent deception and potential safety hazards arising from the use of non-compliant products. The Bureau also urges citizens to report any instances of misuse of the ISI mark or sale of products without mandatory BIS certification.

Also Read: BIS Raids Guwahati Firm, Seizes 3,500+ Substandard Plywood Items