BIS Raids Guwahati Firm, Seizes 3,500+ Substandard Plywood Items

GUWAHATI: Officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati Branch Office, have raided a local trading firm and seized thousands of substandard plywood products, including items carrying fake ISI marks.

The enforcement action targeted M/s Pushpa Enterprise, located in the Manpara area of the city.

Also Read: BIS Guwahati Seizes Substandard Plywood and Doors in Enforcement Raid