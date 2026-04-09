BIS Raids Guwahati Firm, Seizes 3,500+ Substandard Plywood Items

GUWAHATI: Officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati Branch Office, have raided a local trading firm and seized thousands of substandard plywood products, including items carrying fake ISI marks.
The enforcement action targeted M/s Pushpa Enterprise, located in the Manpara area of the city.
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Acting on specific intelligence and follow-up investigation, BIS officials found the establishment storing and selling plywood products that did not meet prescribed quality norms.
The seized goods included concrete shuttering plywood, flush doors, and block boards — all of which lacked valid certification.
Investigators also found multiple products bearing spurious or unauthorised BIS Standard Marks (ISI marks), a serious offence under Indian law.
In total, 3,533 items were seized from the premises during the operation.
According to officials, the trader was dealing in product categories that require mandatory BIS certification under government regulations — but held no valid licences to do so.
The products fall under several notified Indian Standards: IS 303:2024, IS 1659:2004, IS 4990:2024, and IS 2202 (Part 1):2023.
Certification under these standards is compulsory, not optional, for any business manufacturing or selling such goods in India.
BIS has filed a case against the firm under the BIS Act, 2016, which explicitly prohibits the unauthorised use of the Standard Mark in the manufacture or sale of products.
Violations under the Act carry penalties of up to two years in prison, a minimum fine of Rs 2 lakh, or both.