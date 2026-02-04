BIS Guwahati Seizes Substandard Plywood and Doors in Enforcement Raid

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on specific inputs, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati Branch Office conducts an enforcement raid at M/s Kushal Hardware and M/s Malati Hardware in Sarab Bhatti and detects the storage and sale of substandard plywood and flush doors.

During the operation, BIS officials find misuse of the ISI Standard Mark and seize 92 plywood and flush door units, including uncertified products, despite mandatory BIS certification under prescribed Indian Standards. BIS initiates action against the traders under provisions of the BIS Act, 2016, which carries penalties including imprisonment or fine. BIS reiterates that the Standard Mark cannot be used without a valid licence and states that such enforcement drives will continue to protect consumers from unsafe and deceptive products.

