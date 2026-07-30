BIS Seizes Gold Ornaments in Guwahati Over Hallmark Misuse Allegations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati Branch Office, conducted a search and seizure operation at M/s Roy Gahanalaya in Pan Bazaar, Guwahati, on Wednesday following complaints of alleged misuse of the BIS Hallmark.

The BIS enforcement team found that the shop was allegedly selling gold jewellery bearing fake BIS Hallmarks, violating the provisions of the BIS Act, 2016. The agency said gold jewellery is covered under the mandatory hallmarking order issued by the Government of India to ensure purity and consumer protection.

BIS said a genuine hallmark carries the BIS logo, purity mark and a unique six-digit alphanumeric HUID code, which can be verified through the BIS Care App. It added that action had been initiated under Sections 14(2) and 15(3) of the BIS Act, 2016, which provide for imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of at least Rs 1 lakh that may extend to five times the value of the goods, or both.

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