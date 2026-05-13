Basistha Police nab three dacoits, recover stolen gold and silver ornaments

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: After a high-speed bike chase, Basistha Police arrested three wanted dacoits. According to police, the gang was fleeing on a bike after committing a theft when Basistha Police launched an immediate chase and intercepted them mid-way. The gang had allegedly been terrorizing various parts of Guwahati for a long time.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Yusuf Ali (28), Sanowar Hussain (24), and Taibur Ali (30).

Police said the trio hailed from Mankachar, Barpeta, and Kalgachia. They had reportedly taken shelter in Guwahati and were planning multiple dacoities across the city.

During the operation, police recovered a huge cache of stolen items which include one pair of gold earrings (1.10 gm), one pair of anklets, one pair of gold earrings (0.88 gm), one mangalsutra, 36 gold earrings (11 gm), 24 gold nose rings (4.14 gm), 78 silver ornaments (465 gm), and 74 silver finger rings (195 gm).

Basistha Police are continuing interrogation to uncover further links and details related to the gang’s activities.

Also Read: Two Alleged Burglars Arrested in Guwahati’s Basistha, Burglary Tools Seized by Police