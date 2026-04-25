Bishnu-Nirmala Trust presents First Children’s Literary Award in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Late Bishnuram Medhi, the Bishnu-Nirmala Trust presented the First Children’s Literary Award to Dr Anjumoni Saikia for her book Xuntolir Xubax, published by Asom Lekhika Somaroh, at a well-attended function held at the Bishnu-Nirmala Auditorium in Latasil, Guwahati on Friday. Arup Kumar Dutta, a renowned writer who began his career as a children’s writer, attended the meeting as the chief guest. The organizers presented the winner with a citation, a seleng sador, an ongo bostro, and a cheque of Rs 25,000.

The award function, presided over by Manju Choudhury, president of the Bishnu-Nirmala Trust, began with a Saraswati Bandana performed by three children from Blue Bells Nursery School. Manju Choudhury delivered the welcome address. Rajkamal Bhuyan, Secretary of the Trust, outlined the objectives of the meeting and highlighted the Trust’s efforts to carry forward the vision of Late Medhi, who established the Bishnu-Nirmala Trust to work for children’s welfare during his lifetime.

Hrishikesh Goswami, convenor of the award committee, announced the winner’s name. He was assisted by Dr Sonalee Buragohain, another member of the Trust, along with a panel of three judges Authors of children’s books published in 2023 and 2024 were invited to submit their works for consideration for the literary award.

“Bishnu-Nirmala Trust should be lauded for this significant step of instituting an award for authors of children’s books. It will inspire new and young writers to venture into writing children’s books,” stated Arup Kumar Dutta, the chief guest, while addressing the gathering. He felicitated the winner with a gamosa and handed over the citation. The president presented the cheque, while Dr Sonalee Buragohain read out the citation.

Samindra Nath Medhi, a guest at the meeting and a member of Bishnuram Medhi Sangrakhon Samittee, spoke on the life of Bishnuram Medhi. Anjan Sarma, a former state bureaucrat, also addressed the gathering and offered suggestions.

Dr Sonalee Buragohain proposed the vote of thanks. Arati Das anchored the meeting, which concluded with the rendition of “O Mur Apunar Desh”.

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