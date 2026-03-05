Literary critic to be honoured with Dr. Pradip Kumar Barua Nyas Award at Jorhat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Eminent literary critic, writer, educationist, and academic Dr. Gobinda Prasad Sarma will be conferred the Dr. Pradip Kumar Barua Nyas Award on March 14 at Jorhat, according to a press release. The award, instituted by the Asam Sahitya Sabha, recognizes Dr. Sarma’s outstanding contribution to Assamese literary criticism.

In the release, Debojit Bora, Principal Secretary of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, stated that the ceremony will be held in collaboration with the Prachyavidyarnava Dr. Maheswar Neog Asam Tattva Gobexona Sangsthan. The programme will begin at 1 p.m. on March 14 at the auditorium on the upper floor of the Danbir Radhakanta Handique Bhawan, Jorhat.

On the occasion, the first Dr. Pradip Kumar Barua Nyas Lecture will be delivered by noted literary critic and educationist Dr. Ananda Bormudoi, retired professor of Dibrugarh University. He will speak on the topic: “Asomiya Samalochana Sahityar Goti-Prakriti (Trends and Trajectories of Assamese Literary Criticism).”

The award and the annual lecture have been instituted through an endowment created by Dr. Pradip Kumar Barua, a distinguished writer and academic, former head of the Assamese Department at Moriani College, Jorhat, and former assistant secretary of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, Principal Secretary Bora added.

Both Debojit Bora and Dr. Aditi Bezbarua, Registrar of the Prachyavidyarnava Dr. Maheswar Neog Asam Tattva Gobexona Sangsthan under the Asam Sahitya Sabha, have appealed to people from all walks of life to attend the programme and help make it a success.

