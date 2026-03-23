Bishnupriya Manipuri Literary Festival Held at Shilpgram, Guwahati

The Nikhil Bishnupriya Manipuri Sahitya Parishad (BMSP) brought together writers, poets, and language scholars from across the Northeast at a day-long literary festival held at Shilpgram in Guwahati, celebrating and deliberating on the future of the Bishnupriya Manipuri language and its literary heritage.

The event opened with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Parishad president Dils Lakhmindra Kumar Sinha.

Also Read: Bongaigaon Literary Festival and Press Club conference conclude on vibrant note