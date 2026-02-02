Bongaigaon Literary Festival and Press Club conference conclude on vibrant note

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The 10th biennial conference of the Greater Bongaigaon Press Club and the Bongaigaon Literary Festival concluded at the Bongaigaon District Library premises on Sunday.

The final day began with a floral tribute to Mahabir Chilarai on Chilarai Divas, conducted by educationist Binay Kumar Majumdar of Nalbari. A literary criticism session followed, inaugurated by Bongaigaon University Vice-Chancellor Dr Tarani Deka, who paid homage to Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg and highlighted the importance of constructive literary criticism. The session was moderated by Dr Hilloljyoti Singh of Bodoland University, with speakers including Dr Hemanta Deka, Binay Kumar Majumdar, and Dr Ratul Deka. In the afternoon, a face-to-face interaction was held with Padma Shri awardee and elephant expert Parbati Barua, moderated by Dr Rupanjali Deb of Bongaigaon College. Barua spoke on human-elephant relations and responded to questions from nature lovers. She was felicitated by the Press Club.

The evening featured the Upal Deb and Mihir Mousum Roy Memorial Poets’ Meet, inaugurated by Sahitya Akademi Award-winning poet Samir Tanti and chaired by Press Club President Ranjit Kumar Sharma. The session was conducted by Pratim Barua and featured poets Dr C Narayan Reddy, Sourav Saikia, Khangjana Sharma, Radhika Das, Shantanu Sharma, and others.

