BJP Accuses Congress of Failing to Protect Assam's Cultural and Linguistic Heritage

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a sharp attack on the Congress ahead of the April 9 Assembly election, accusing successive Congress governments of failing to protect the state's linguistic, cultural, and demographic integrity.

Speaking at a press conference, BJP spokesperson Kishor Kumar Bhattacharya drew a distinction between early post-independence Congress leaders and those who followed them.

Also Read: BJP accuses Congress of hindering Assam’s development