BJP accuses Congress of hindering Assam’s development

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: State BJP alleged that hindering Assam’s development has become an inherent trait of the Congress party.

State BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said that witnessing the “unprecedented and all-round development” of the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has left opposition leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, “confused and directionless.” He claimed that continuing what he described as a consistent pattern of opposing development projects in Assam, Gogoi has now also opposed the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor.

The BJP spokesperson further alleged that Gogoi’s stance reflects an “anti-Assam character” and asserted that the state BJP strongly condemns the Congress for its opposition to development initiatives. Kalita went on to describe Gaurav Gogoi as an “enemy of the Assamese people”.

Also read: BJP Slams Assam Congress Over Deleted Bhogali Bihu Post