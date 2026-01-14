BJP lambasts Assam Congress Over Deleted Bhogali Bihu Post With AI-Generated Image of Party HQ in Flames

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a strong attack on the Assam Congress after it deleted a Bhogali Bihu post that carried an AI-generated image showing the Assam BJP headquarters in flames.
The BJP’s Assam unit shared a screenshot of the deleted post on X and said removing it did not change the message the Congress was trying to convey.
“Deleting the post doesn't nullify what you are trying to imply @INCAssam. You're EXPOSED,” the party said.
The BJP accused the Congress of using a cultural greeting to push a provocative political narrative.
As per the screenshot, the post featured the burning image of BJP sate office in Assam alongside a Bhogali Bihu message referring to the Meji bonfire and calling for an end to what it described as divisive forces ahead of the 2026 elections.
Calling the post “cultural vandalism”, the BJP said it misrepresented Assamese traditions. It also stressed that the Bhela Ghar linked to Bhogali Bihu is a symbolic structure and not an actual house, accusing the Congress of deliberately distorting the ritual.
“How dare you defile and grotesquely distort Assamese culture with such shameless audacity. The Bhela Ghar of Bhogali Bihu is a sacred, symbolic structure rooted in centuries-old tradition, it is not a real home,” the BJP said.
The party also said the imagery was irresponsible and misleading, as it appeared to glorify the burning of real homes. The saffron party also argued that the post went beyond political expression and amounted to provocation.
While the Assam Congress later deleted the post, the BJP said the incident showed a lack of sensitivity towards Assamese culture and warned that attempts to misuse traditions for political messaging would be strongly opposed.