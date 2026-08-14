BJP Accuses Congress of ‘Political Surrender’ to AIUDF Ahead Nagaon By-Poll

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam BJP on Thursday accused the Congress party of making a “political surrender” to the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) led by Badruddin Ajmal ahead of the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

Addressing the media, state BJP spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi alleged that Congress had previously branded Ajmal and the AIUDF as “communal” and the “B-team of the BJP” during the Assembly elections, but had now changed its stance to consolidate minority votes.

He alleged that Congress leaders, including Ripun Bora and Wazed Ali Choudhury, were now seeking an electoral understanding with AIUDF as the Nagaon by-election approaches.

Medhi also criticised Congress for its alleged absence from flood-affected areas of Upper Assam. He claimed that Congress had failed to undertake meaningful grassroots relief activities in the four districts severely affected by the recent floods. He described Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi’s visit to flood-hit areas as “perfunctory and symbolic” and alleged that the party viewed disaster-affected people primarily through an electoral lens.

In contrast, Medhi claimed that BJP ministers, legislators and grassroots workers had remained engaged with flood-affected communities beyond partisan politics.

Highlighting the party’s relief activities, Medhi said the Assam Pradesh BJP Doctors’ Cell had deployed 47 doctors and medical personnel since August 9 and established 21 medical relief camps in flood-affected areas.

According to him, the camps have provided medical treatment to more than 2,500 patients. Medhi also claimed that more than 300 BJP volunteers had been working in flood-affected areas for nearly 25 consecutive days, assisting families with humanitarian support, rebuilding damaged houses and restoring livelihoods.

Also Read: AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Announces Rs 2-Crore Relief Plan as Assam Floods Worsen