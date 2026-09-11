BJP Assam Holds Extended Executive Meet in Guwahati to Chart Future Organisational Course

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Extended State Executive Meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh, will be held on Friday, at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati. Addressing the media, BJP chief spokesperson, Kishore Upadhyay said that this significant meeting has been convened with the objective of charting the future organisational course of the State unit, further consolidating the strength of the organisation, and fostering deeper coordination among office-bearers and karyakartas at every level of the party.

This year’s State Executive Meeting carries a distinct and historic mission. Along with the rest of the nation, Assam will observe the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from 17 September to 17 October to commemorate the glorious journey of 25 years of service and dedication in parliamentary politics by the country’s illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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