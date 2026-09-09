Ex-bureaucrat Debashish Sharma and journalists Borah, Kalita inducted into BJP at Guwahati event

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Former Nagaon District Commissioner Debashish Sharma and journalists Lenin Sourav Borah and Gunjan Kalita joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a programme held at the state BJP headquarters in Basistha on Tuesday.

BJP state president Dilip Saikia welcomed the new members and said their administrative and journalistic experience would strengthen the party organisation.

Saikia highlighted Sharma’s administrative experience and public service record, besides the journalistic backgrounds of Borah and Kalita. He said the participation of people associated with different sections of society would help strengthen the party’s connect with the people.

He also referred to the political situation in Assam and the 2026 Assembly election, saying the BJP would continue its work under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership.

State BJP organisational general secretary Ravindra Raju, Cabinet Ministers Jayanta Mallabaruah and Pijush Hazarika, MLA Kaushik Rai, MLAs Rupak Sarma, Bijoy Malakar and Pradyut Bordoloi, general secretary Riturpan Baruah and more than 100 party workers attended the programme.

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