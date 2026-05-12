Under Atal’s leadership, India refused to bow: PM Modi recalls Pokhran tests at Somnath event

GIR SOMNATH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday linked India's Pokhran nuclear tests in 1998 with the country's spiritual traditions during his address at the 'Somnath Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations in Gujarat.

Speaking at a public meeting after participating in ceremonies at the Somnath Temple, PM Modi said the anniversary of the Pokhran nuclear tests coinciding with the Somnath celebrations carried special significance.

"Today is special for another reason as well. On this very day, May 11 in 1998, the country conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran," the Prime Minister said.

India carried out a series of nuclear tests under Pokhran-II during the government led by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Our scientists demonstrated India's strength and capability before the world. There was turmoil across the world. Global powers began strategising. Many restrictions were imposed, and all possible avenues leading to economic opportunities were blocked," he said.

The Prime Minister said India faced intense international pressure after the tests but proceeded with additional detonations two days later.

"Scientists had done their work on May 11, but on May 13, two more nuclear tests were conducted. The world then realised how firm India's political will was," he said.

He further stated, "At that time, the entire world was pressuring India, but under Atal Ji's leadership, the BJP government showed that for us, the nation comes first. No force in the world can make India bow or force it under pressure."

PM Modi said the nuclear tests were named "Operation Shakti" because the worship of Shakti along with Shiva has always been our tradition. "Ardhanarishwar Shiva himself is complete only with Shakti," he said.

The Prime Minister also connected the theme to India's lunar mission. "You may recall that when the Chandrayaan mission succeeded, the place on the Moon where India's rover landed was named 'Shiv Shakti Point'," he said.

He added, "Because in our faith, the Moon is associated with Shiva, and Shiva is associated with Shakti. And how pleasant it is that this Jyotirlinga itself is called Somnath, derived from Soma, i.e. the Moon."

PM Modi said the philosophy of "Shiva and Shakti" should continue inspiring India's scientific and technological advancement.

"May this philosophy of worshipping Shiva and Shakti continue to inspire the scientific progress of the nation," he said. (IANS)

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