BJP Assam Pradesh Condemns Bir Lachit Sena for ‘Extortion’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam unit strongly condemned the activities of an organization operating under the name “Bir Lachit Sena,” accusing it of functioning like a mafia group while dishonouring the legacy of Lachit Borphukan, the symbol of Assam’s valour and patriotism.

In a statement on Tuesday, State BJP Spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi described it as deeply reprehensible that an organization named after the great Ahom general has been engaged in extortion, blackmail, and intimidation. He alleged that a youth named Bikash Asom, operating under the organization’s banner, had been spreading fear among business circles across the state through such unlawful acts.

Gogoi stated that using the revered name of Lachit Borphukan for criminal activities was an affront to Assam’s cultural pride and moral heritage. He added that several businessmen had already lodged police complaints after receiving threats and extortion demands from the accused, who is currently absconding. The BJP has urged the Assam Government to take immediate action and ensure his arrest.

The spokesperson further condemned Bikash Asom for his derogatory remarks in a viral social media video, where he allegedly insulted poor mothers of Assam by comparing them to dogs. Gogoi described the act as “disgraceful and inhuman.”

He also criticized the silence of opposition parties and organizations, including the Congress and Bir Lachit Sena, over the recent controversial remarks by Priyank Kharge, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who questioned the talent pool in Assam while commenting on the state’s semiconductor project. Gogoi said the lack of condemnation from these groups was “a shameful reflection of political hypocrisy.”

The BJP cautioned that forming organizations under the guise of nationalism while engaging in extortion and harassment had fostered a destructive culture in society. Gogoi concluded by urging the police, civil society, and responsible citizens to remain vigilant against such anti-social elements and ensure that Assam’s dignity and harmony are preserved.

