Assam: Action against Bir Lachit Sena continues in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, said that the government is acting tough against the Bir Lachit Sena that ‘raises funds from Sadia to Dhubri’ in the state.

The involvement of some members of the Bir Lachit Sena in an abduction-and-ransom case led to the arrest of its secretary general, Rontu Paniphukan, and two other members – Utpal Dutta and Tanmai Chetia – on Monday. The court sent the trio for three days of police custody today.

The Chief Minister said, “The party that raises funds from Sadia to Dhubri in Assam is Bir Lachit Sena. We’ve taken tough action against them and will take more such actions in the future. We have asked the SSPs to keep an eye on such other incidents in the state. What I know is that Bir Lachit Sena has created a ‘kheli meli’ (disorderly situation) in the state from Sadia to Dhubri by raising funds.”

The Chief Minister further said, “A section of people, on the other hand, who use the title ‘Asom’ as a suffix to their names, is also creating a ‘tandav’ (frenzy) in lower Assam.”

Earlier, the Dispur Police arrested eight people in connection with the abduction and ransom case.

