Assam: Nazira College marks Bihu with vibrant day-long celebration

A Correspondent

Nazira: Nazira College warmly welcomed the festive spirit of Bihu with a day-long celebration organized by the Assamese Department in collaboration with the Students’ Union on April 11.

The programme began in the morning with the hoisting of the flag by Principal Dr Raju Phukan. Floral tributes were paid to the portrait of former principal Avani Borthakur by vice-principal Dr Pallabjyoti Konwar.

A ceremonial lamp-lighting was carried out by Dr Ajit Chandra Bora and Khukan Chandra Dey in front of portraits of founding professors and over twenty notable contributors to the institution. The programme also included a tribute to legendary cultural icons Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, offered by alumnus Uddipta Borgohain.

As part of the celebrations, a tree plantation drive was conducted by Babul Mara. Traditional games such as egg fighting and kori play added a lively touch to the event.

The event also featured exhibitions and stalls of traditional Assamese food, including pitha and other local delicacies. The food exhibition and sales centre was inaugurated by Purnakanta Gogoi. The vibrant celebration reflected the rich cultural heritage of Assam and brought together students, faculty, and alumni in a festive atmosphere.

Also Read: Asomi Bohagi Mela 2026 Opens in Tezpur, Showcasing SHG Products Ahead of Bohag Bihu