BJP Celebrates 47th Foundation Day in Assam; Congress and TMC Leaders Join Party

State BJP president Dilip Saikia led the Foundation Day proceedings at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, the party's state headquarters in Guwahati, where he hoisted the party flag and paid tribute to the leaders who shaped the BJP's founding and growth.

Saikia invoked the legacies of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, urging party workers to carry forward their ideals in the service of nation-building.

He also paid homage to party workers who he said had sacrificed their lives for the organisation over the decades.