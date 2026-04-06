Fire Destroys Rubber Warehouse in Guwahati's Basistha Area

A large fire broke out in the early hours of the morning at a rubber warehouse in the Basistha area of Guwahati, causing extensive damage to property and triggering panic among residents in the vicinity.
The fire broke out at Lane No. 7 in Patarkuchi, with thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky and visible from a considerable distance.
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The warehouse, reportedly owned by a local resident known as Captain, was engulfed by the flames before fire and emergency services could bring the blaze under control.
Property worth several lakhs of rupees is believed to have been destroyed, though an official damage assessment was yet to be completed at the time of reporting.
Fire tenders rushed to the scene shortly after the incident was reported and worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.
The cause of the fire had not been established at the time of reporting.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and further details are expected once the inquiry progresses.