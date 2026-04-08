BJP credits public support for development after campaign ends

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the people of the state following the conclusion of campaigning for the Assam Legislative Assembly elections, 2026.

In a statement, party spokesperson Mita Nath Bora said voters are now preparing to cast their ballots on April 9. She noted that the election process this time has remained largely peaceful, which she described as a positive development after several decades.

Bora stated that the party had approached the electorate highlighting the developmental works undertaken by the government led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and claimed that these initiatives received widespread acceptance among the public. She added that from the Chief Minister’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra to various campaign meetings, there was significant public participation across the state.

Bora further said that several national-level surveys have indicated strong voter support for the BJP, attributing it to decisions taken during its tenure, including development initiatives, eviction of illegal foreigners and distribution of land pattas to landless people.

She also highlighted the role of party leaders, including Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia, along with central and state leaders and party workers, in conducting extensive election campaigns marked by notable public turnout.

Also Read: BJP leaders highlight ideology and governance on party’s 47th Foundation Day