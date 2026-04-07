BJP leaders highlight ideology and governance on party’s 47th Foundation Day

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 47th Foundation Day, top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, and party leadership extended greetings to workers and highlighted the party's ideological commitment, governance record, and future vision of a "Viksit Bharat."

In a message shared on X, Prime Minister Modi lauded BJP workers for their decades-long dedication to public service, describing the party's journey as rooted in the principle of "India First." He praised grassroots workers for their selfless service and role in expanding the party's reach, while reiterating that the BJP remains committed to people-centric governance and national progress.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed the sentiment, underlining the party's core mantra-"Nation First, Party Next, Self Last." He highlighted achievements in areas such as border security, internal stability, development, and the promotion of India's cultural heritage. Shah also paid tribute to individuals who contributed to the party's growth through sacrifice and dedication.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the BJP as the world's largest political party and credited its rise to its focus on inclusive development and welfare policies. He noted that under Modi's leadership, the party has strengthened its position in Indian politics while working steadily toward the goal of a developed nation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath characterised the BJP as more than a political organisation, calling it a vibrant ideological tradition inspired by leaders such as Deendayal Upadhyaya, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He emphasised that the party's growth reflects its commitment to values, service, and the principle of "Antyodaya."

BJP National President Nitin Nabin also extended greetings, urging party workers to reaffirm their dedication to nation-building and work collectively toward achieving the vision of "Viksit Bharat."

The BJP traces its origins to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in 1951, and was formally established on April 6, 1980, following its separation from the Janata Party. Over the decades, it has grown into a dominant force in Indian politics, forming governments at the Centre and in multiple states, and producing two Prime Ministers-Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi.

Leaders across the party used the occasion to highlight the BJP's evolution, ideological foundations, and continued focus on governance, development, and national interest. (Agencies)

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