BJP Demands Akhil Gogoi Clarify Viral Audio Clip Alleging Coal-Trade Dealings

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state BJP on Tuesday challenged Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi to clarify allegations surrounding an audio clip purportedly involving his party spokesperson Manas Konwar and two alleged coal traders in discussions related to financial transactions.

Speaking to the media, BJP spokesperson Kishor Kumar Bhattacharyya said the audio clip, which had circulated on social media, raised questions about the alleged involvement of a close associate of Gogoi in illegal coal trading along the Nagaland border.

Bhattacharyya said Gogoi had previously criticised alleged illegal coal, stone and sand syndicates but had remained silent after the audio clip surfaced. He challenged the Raijor Dal president to clarify whether the person heard in the recording was Manas Konwar and to clear his position before the people.

The BJP spokesperson also raised questions about the alleged expenditure during the last Assembly election in Gogoi’s Sivasagar constituency and sought an explanation regarding its source.

Bhattacharyya said Gogoi had a “moral and political obligation” to address the allegations and provide a transparent explanation.

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