BJP dispatches Rs 16-crore flood relief materials to Upper Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday dispatched flood relief materials worth Rs 16 crore for people affected by the recent floods in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off the relief consignment from the party’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, in the presence of BJP president Dilip Saikia, state ministers, BJP legislators and party workers.

The relief materials, collected through contributions from party workers, included 1.8 lakh mekhela chadors, 1.8 lakh children’s T-shirts and 1.5 lakh mosquito nets. The first consignment was sent to Charaideo and Sivasagar, while relief would also be distributed to flood-affected families in Jorhat and Golaghat. Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the floods had left thousands of families in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat facing severe hardship and uncertainty about their future. The Chief Minister also expressed appreciation to various organisations, non-governmental organisations and individuals across Assam for extending assistance to flood-affected people through relief and support initiatives.

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