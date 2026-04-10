BJP extends gratitude to people for unprecedented voting

The State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expresses its deepest gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to the people of Assam for their extraordinary participation in this historic electoral exercise.

The State BJP extended its sincere commendation to the Election Commission, polling officials, security personnel, and every individual involved in ensuring that this election was conducted in a peaceful, transparent, and efficient manner.

Media Panelist Amal Narayan Patuwary, on behalf of the State BJP said that the overwhelming participation sent a clear and powerful message, that the people of Assam are resolute, vigilant, and deeply committed to safeguarding democratic values while steering the state towards progress, stability, and development.

Patuwary further extended profound gratitude to the Election Commission of India and the entire media fraternity for their exemplary coordination, transparency, and tireless commitment in ensuring the smooth and peaceful conduct of Assam’s election, held in a single phase, their steadfast dedication to upholding democratic values, facilitating informed participation, and maintaining the sanctity of the electoral process stands as a remarkable testament to institutional excellence.

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