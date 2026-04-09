Pijush Hazarika Urges Votes for Development, Targets Congress in Jagiroad

Jagiroad (Morigaon): Assam Minister and BJP candidate from Jagiroad Assembly constituency Pijush Hazarika on Thursday appealed to voters to support development and alleged that the Congress was trying to influence people during elections.
“We are in support of Assamese Muslims. Those who have come from Bangladesh illegally, we are against them. I would like to request people of Assam to please come forward to vote for development,” Hazarika said.
He also claimed that people of the state are opposed to illegal migrants and added that this would reflect in the election results.
“The people of Assam are against illegal migrants and infiltrators, and that is why Congress will not get votes,” he said.
Hazarika further accused the Congress of following “old practices” like distributing money and liquor to influence voters and claimed that more leaders may leave the party.
Targeting Congress leader Pawan Khera, he dismissed his recent allegations and questioned his conduct.
“His claims turned out to be false… When we questioned him, he left Assam and ran away. If his allegations were true, he should have stayed in Assam,” Hazarika added.