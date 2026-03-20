BJP Faces Internal Dissent in Assam Over Candidate Selection

STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is witnessing growing internal dissent in Assam after its decision to field Pradyut Bordoloi, a new inductee and Nagaon MP, from the Dispur Assembly constituency.
The move has sparked sharp resentment from incumbent MLA Atul Bora, a six-time legislator Dispur since 1985. Expressing disappointment, Bora termed the decision a “betrayal” and questioned the party’s candidate selection process.
Bora said, “I am considering three options. I may contest the election as an independent candidate, or I may extend support to Mira Borthakur of the Congress. Otherwise, I will reserve my decision. I will make my final call on March 22.”
He also asserted his independence in decision-making. “I will not listen to the Chief Minister; I will listen only to the people of Dispur,” he said.
Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Jayanta Kumar Das also openly rebelled against the party after it denied him a ticket. Alleging that the BJP is sidelining long-time loyalists, Das claimed that former Congress leaders now dominate its structure.
“I have given 35 years of my life to the BJP. Even in difficult situations, I worked for the party, but I got nothing in return,” Das said.
He questioned the selection of Bordoloi despite favourable survey reports in his favour. He announced his plan to contest the election, possibly as an independent candidate. Das further declared that he would float a new political party representing “neglected voices from Sadiya to Dhubri.”
Launching a direct attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Das claimed that the BJP in Assam has deviated from its founding ideals, and is now influenced by former Congress members.
Former state president of the BJP Santanu Bharali has also decided to contest the election as an independent candidate from the New Guwahati constituency. He has already collected his nomination paper and said that he will submit it on March 21.
Also Read: Assam Polls: Delimitation Changed Seats, BJP Backing Youth, Says Himanta
BJP candidates and their LACs
Golakganj - Ashwini Ray Sarkar
Dhubri - Uttam Prasad
Birsing-Jarua - Madhavi Das
Goalpara West (ST) - Pabitra Rabha
Dudhnai (ST) - Tankeshwar Rabha
Abhayapuri - Bhupen Roy
Bijni - Arup Kumar Dey
Bhowanipur-Sorbhog - Ranjeet Kumar Dass
Mandia - Badal Chandra Arjya
Chamaria - Jyostna Kalita
Boko-Chaygaon (ST) - Raju Mech
Palasbari - Himanshu
Shekhar Baishya
Rangia - Bhabesh Kalita
Kamalpur - Diganta Kalita
Dispur - Pradyut Bordoloi
New Guwahati - Diplu Ranjan Sarmah
Guwahati Central - Vijay Kumar Gupta
Jalukbari - Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma
Barkhetri - Narayan Deka
Nalbari - Jayanta Mallabaruah
Tihu - Chandramohan Patowary
Tamulpur (ST) - Biswajit Daimary
Goreswar - Victor Kumar Das
Tangla - Bikan Chandra Deka
Sipajhar - Dr. Paramananda
Rajbongshi
Mangaldai - Nilima Devi
Jagiroad (SC) - Pijush Hazarika
Morigaon - Rama Kanta Dewri
Dhing - Dr. Mukut Kumar
Debnath
Samaguri - Anil Saikia
Barhampur - Jitu Goswami
Nagaon-Batadraba - Rupak Sarmah
Raha (SC) - Sashi Kanta Das
Hojai - Shiladitya Dev
Lumding - Sibu Mishra
Dhekiajuli - Ashok Singhal
Barchalla - Ritu Baran Sarmah
Rangapara - Krishna Kamal Tanti
Naduar - Padma Hazarika
Biswanath - Pallab Lochan Das
Behali (SC) - Munindra Das
Gohpur - Utpal Borah
Bihpuria - Bhupen Kumar Borah
Rongonadi - Rishiraj Hazarika
Lakhimpur - Manab Deka
Dhakuakhana (ST) - Naba Kumar Doley
Dhemaji (ST) - Dr. Ranoj Pegu
Jonai (ST) - Bhuban Pegu
Sadiya - Bolin Chetia
Doom Dooma - Rupesh Gowala
Margherita - Bhaskar Sharma
Digboi - SurenPhukan
Makum - Sanjoy Kishan
Tinsukia - Pulok Gohain
Chabua-Lahowal - Binod Hazarika
Dibrugarh - Prasanta Phukan
Khowang - Chakradhar Gogoi
Duliajan - Rameswar Teli
Tingkhong - Bimal Borah
Naharkatia - Taranga Gogoi
Sonari - Dharmeswar Konwar
Mahmora - Suruj Dehingia
Demow - Sushanta Borgohain
Nazira - Mayur Borgohain
Majuli (ST) - Bhuban Gam
Jorhat - Hitendra NathGoswami
Mariani - Rupjyoti Kurmi
Titabor - Dhiraj Gowala
Golaghat - Ajanta Neog
Dergaon - Mridul Kumar Dutta
Khumtai - Mrinal Saikia
Sarupathar - Biswajit Phukan
Bokajan (ST) - Surjya Rongphar
Howraghat (ST) - Lunsing Teron
Diphu (ST) - NisoTerangpi
Rongkhang (ST) - Dr.Tuliram Ronghang
Amri (ST) - Dr.Habe Teron
Haflong (ST) - Rupali Langthasa
Lakhipur - KaushikRai
Udharbond - Rajdeep Goala
Katigorah - Kamalakhya
Dey Purkayastha
Borkhola - Kishore Nath
Silchar - Dr. Rajdeep Roy
Dholai (SC) - Amiya Kanti Das
Hailakandi - Dr. Milon Das
Karimganj North - Subrata Bhattacharjee
Patharkandi - Krishnendu Paul
Ram Krishna Nagar (SC) -Bijoy Malakar