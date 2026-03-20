BJP Faces Internal Dissent in Assam Over Candidate Selection

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is witnessing growing internal dissent in Assam after its decision to field Pradyut Bordoloi, a new inductee and Nagaon MP, from the Dispur Assembly constituency.

The move has sparked sharp resentment from incumbent MLA Atul Bora, a six-time legislator Dispur since 1985. Expressing disappointment, Bora termed the decision a “betrayal” and questioned the party’s candidate selection process.

Bora said, “I am considering three options. I may contest the election as an independent candidate, or I may extend support to Mira Borthakur of the Congress. Otherwise, I will reserve my decision. I will make my final call on March 22.”

He also asserted his independence in decision-making. “I will not listen to the Chief Minister; I will listen only to the people of Dispur,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Jayanta Kumar Das also openly rebelled against the party after it denied him a ticket. Alleging that the BJP is sidelining long-time loyalists, Das claimed that former Congress leaders now dominate its structure.

“I have given 35 years of my life to the BJP. Even in difficult situations, I worked for the party, but I got nothing in return,” Das said.

He questioned the selection of Bordoloi despite favourable survey reports in his favour. He announced his plan to contest the election, possibly as an independent candidate. Das further declared that he would float a new political party representing “neglected voices from Sadiya to Dhubri.”

Launching a direct attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Das claimed that the BJP in Assam has deviated from its founding ideals, and is now influenced by former Congress members.

Former state president of the BJP Santanu Bharali has also decided to contest the election as an independent candidate from the New Guwahati constituency. He has already collected his nomination paper and said that he will submit it on March 21.

Also Read: Assam Polls: Delimitation Changed Seats, BJP Backing Youth, Says Himanta

BJP candidates and their LACs

Golakganj - Ashwini Ray Sarkar

Dhubri - Uttam Prasad

Birsing-Jarua - Madhavi Das

Goalpara West (ST) - Pabitra Rabha

Dudhnai (ST) - Tankeshwar Rabha

Abhayapuri - Bhupen Roy

Bijni - Arup Kumar Dey

Bhowanipur-Sorbhog - Ranjeet Kumar Dass

Mandia - Badal Chandra Arjya

Chamaria - Jyostna Kalita

Boko-Chaygaon (ST) - Raju Mech

Palasbari - Himanshu

Shekhar Baishya

Rangia - Bhabesh Kalita

Kamalpur - Diganta Kalita

Dispur - Pradyut Bordoloi

New Guwahati - Diplu Ranjan Sarmah

Guwahati Central - Vijay Kumar Gupta

Jalukbari - Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma

Barkhetri - Narayan Deka

Nalbari - Jayanta Mallabaruah

Tihu - Chandramohan Patowary

Tamulpur (ST) - Biswajit Daimary

Goreswar - Victor Kumar Das

Tangla - Bikan Chandra Deka

Sipajhar - Dr. Paramananda

Rajbongshi

Mangaldai - Nilima Devi

Jagiroad (SC) - Pijush Hazarika

Morigaon - Rama Kanta Dewri

Dhing - Dr. Mukut Kumar

Debnath

Samaguri - Anil Saikia

Barhampur - Jitu Goswami

Nagaon-Batadraba - Rupak Sarmah

Raha (SC) - Sashi Kanta Das

Hojai - Shiladitya Dev

Lumding - Sibu Mishra

Dhekiajuli - Ashok Singhal

Barchalla - Ritu Baran Sarmah

Rangapara - Krishna Kamal Tanti

Naduar - Padma Hazarika

Biswanath - Pallab Lochan Das

Behali (SC) - Munindra Das

Gohpur - Utpal Borah

Bihpuria - Bhupen Kumar Borah

Rongonadi - Rishiraj Hazarika

Lakhimpur - Manab Deka

Dhakuakhana (ST) - Naba Kumar Doley

Dhemaji (ST) - Dr. Ranoj Pegu

Jonai (ST) - Bhuban Pegu

Sadiya - Bolin Chetia

Doom Dooma - Rupesh Gowala

Margherita - Bhaskar Sharma

Digboi - SurenPhukan

Makum - Sanjoy Kishan

Tinsukia - Pulok Gohain

Chabua-Lahowal - Binod Hazarika

Dibrugarh - Prasanta Phukan

Khowang - Chakradhar Gogoi

Duliajan - Rameswar Teli

Tingkhong - Bimal Borah

Naharkatia - Taranga Gogoi

Sonari - Dharmeswar Konwar

Mahmora - Suruj Dehingia

Demow - Sushanta Borgohain

Nazira - Mayur Borgohain

Majuli (ST) - Bhuban Gam

Jorhat - Hitendra NathGoswami

Mariani - Rupjyoti Kurmi

Titabor - Dhiraj Gowala

Golaghat - Ajanta Neog

Dergaon - Mridul Kumar Dutta

Khumtai - Mrinal Saikia

Sarupathar - Biswajit Phukan

Bokajan (ST) - Surjya Rongphar

Howraghat (ST) - Lunsing Teron

Diphu (ST) - NisoTerangpi

Rongkhang (ST) - Dr.Tuliram Ronghang

Amri (ST) - Dr.Habe Teron

Haflong (ST) - Rupali Langthasa

Lakhipur - KaushikRai

Udharbond - Rajdeep Goala

Katigorah - Kamalakhya

Dey Purkayastha

Borkhola - Kishore Nath

Silchar - Dr. Rajdeep Roy

Dholai (SC) - Amiya Kanti Das

Hailakandi - Dr. Milon Das

Karimganj North - Subrata Bhattacharjee

Patharkandi - Krishnendu Paul

Ram Krishna Nagar (SC) -Bijoy Malakar