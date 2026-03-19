Delimitation Reshaped Seats, BJP Banking on Youth in Assam Polls: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the recent delimitation exercise has altered the political landscape in the state, with several MLAs losing their constituencies.
“Due to delimitation, many MLAs have lost their constituencies. Many youths from the BJP have been given election tickets,” Sarma said while addressing a press conference in Guwahati.
He added that the party has attempted to ensure broader representation by including candidates from women, Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), and the Nath community.
“Our party workers are happy with this list. BJP will be able to show good results this time,” he added.
The Chief Minister informed that the BJP’s central leadership has announced candidates for 88 out of 89 constituencies, with the Sissiborgaon seat to be finalised shortly.
The Chief Minister further announced that the BJP’s election campaign will formally begin on March 24 where BJP's senior leader will participate.
“We will start our election campaign from March 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president Nitin Nabin will take part in this campaign.”
He also added that Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state BJP president Dilip Saikia, among others, will also join the campaign trail.
On alliance partners, Sarma said the BJP has allocated 26 seats to the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and discussions with its leadership have been completed. Candidate lists from AGP and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) are expected soon.
The Chief Minister also confirmed that he will file his nomination on Friday, adding, "Many other candidates will also file their nominations tomorrow.”