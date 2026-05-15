BJP Hails Assam Cabinet’s First Meeting for Fast-Tracking Poll Promises, UCC and 2 Lakh Govt Jobs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: State BJP extended heartfelt gratitude to the government for translating electoral commitments into concrete action in the very first Cabinet meeting.

Addressing the media at the State BJP Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, on Thursday party spokesperson Suranjan Dutta stated that every political organization, on the eve of an election, unveils a Vision Document embodying its solemn commitments for the welfare, prosperity, and holistic advancement of the people. In the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Election as well, BJP Assam Pradesh had presented before the people an extensive Sankalp Patra comprising 31 transformative and people-centric commitments dedicated to the larger interests of the citizens of Assam.

Following the resounding electoral mandate, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath for the second consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Assam on May 12. Thereafter, on May 13, the first Cabinet meeting of the NDA alliance government was convened successfully with remarkable decisiveness and visionary intent. In this Cabinet meeting, a resolute decision was adopted to implement, in letter and spirit, all the commitments enshrined in the BJP’s Sankalp Patra over the forthcoming five years.

Dutta further recalled that during his previous tenure, Chief Minister Dr Sarma had unequivocally declared on the floor of the Assam Legislative Assembly that, if entrusted once again with the responsibility of leading the state, he would move towards the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam. Besides this visionary initiative, the Cabinet meeting also deliberated upon and adopted several far-reaching decisions pertaining to governance, infrastructure development, employment generation, transportation reforms, and comprehensive administrative restructuring aimed at accelerating Assam’s march towards progress and prosperity. Furthermore, with the objective of expediting the recruitment process for an additional two lakh government jobs in the state, the Cabinet resolved to constitute a Special Task Force under the leadership of the Chief Secretary.

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