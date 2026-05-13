How BJP’s journey from ‘zero’ in 1985 scales new heights in 2026

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The BJP’s ‘zero’ in the electoral politics in Assam in 1985 came true in 2026 with 82 of 126 LACs, as spiritualists say that ‘zero’ symbolises the ‘void’ or ‘emptiness’, representing the formless, infinite potential from which all creation arises. It signifies the ultimate state of consciousness, non-duality, and the divine source, often depicted as a circle representing eternity, completeness, and the return to the Self.

The BJP entered electoral politics in Assam in the 1985 Assembly election by fielding 37 candidates. The BJP failed to win any seats in the 1985 Assembly election, following the rise of regional politics in the state after the historic Assam Agitation.

In the 1991 Assam Assembly election, the BJP fielded 48 candidates and made an inroad to the state Assembly with ten MLAs. However, the party won four seats in the 1996 Assembly election in the state. In the 2001 Assam Assembly election, the BJP fielded 48 candidates, and 10 of them came out winners. In the 2006 Assembly election in the state, they fielded as many as 125 candidates and won ten seats.

The BJP secured five seats in the Assam Assembly election of 2011. In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP formed the government at Dispur with 60 seats of its own. The party regained power in 2021, winning 60 seats once again. In 2026, the party achieved a remarkable feat by securing 82 seats out of 90 candidates. Since 2016, the BJP has been forming the government at Dispur in coalition with regional parties.

This journey from ‘zero’ to ‘82’ shows how the party leaders and cadres worked hard for the rise of the party.

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