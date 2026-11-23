STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state BJP on Sunday launched a sharp attack on APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, accusing the Congress of political frustration and alleging that the party has been unable to recover from successive electoral defeats in Assam since 2014. Addressing to the media, senior spokesperson Brajen Mahanta dismissed Gogoi's allegations that the BJP was operating on funds generated through drug syndicates, describing the charges as baseless, unfounded and laughable.

Gogoi had levelled the allegations on November 21. Mahanta said the Congress president's celebration of the party's performance in Rajasthan's panchayat elections was ironic, given its electoral setbacks in Assam.

He asserted that the BJP and the NDA government led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma followed a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption and would not shield anyone involved in wrongdoing, irrespective of political connections.

Mahanta cited the government's welfare initiatives, including Orunodoi, Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu, besides timely salary disbursement to government employees, as examples of administrative efficiency. He also claimed that Assam had made significant progress in GST collection under the present government.

Accusing the previous Congress regime of promoting syndicate operations and commission-driven corruption, Mahanta said the BJP government had dismantled such networks, including those allegedly operating through the Srirampur and Chagolia check gates. He also highlighted initiatives in agriculture, fisheries, livestock and egg production, claiming that these had reduced Assam's dependence on other states for food supplies. Mahanta further cited BJP's flood relief efforts, stating that relief materials worth Rs 12 crore had been dispatched to flood-affected districts, including Sivasagar and Charaideo.