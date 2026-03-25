BJP Hits Out at Congress-JMM Alliance, Defends Tea Tribe Record in Assam

The BJP on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led opposition alliance in Assam, targeting its tie-up with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and questioning the moral credibility of its leaders ahead of the state Assembly elections.

BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita made the remarks while addressing the media in Guwahati.

Kalita accused Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi of what he described as political desperation, alleging they had brought in the JMM — a party with no roots in Assam — purely for electoral advantage.

He argued that the JMM, led by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has no connection to Assam's social or cultural fabric.

Kalita also took a direct swipe at Soren, referencing past corruption allegations against him, and said the alliance reflected poorly on the opposition's political values.

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