BJP Hits Out at Congress-JMM Alliance, Defends Tea Tribe Record in Assam

The BJP on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led opposition alliance in Assam, targeting its tie-up with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and questioning the moral credibility of its leaders ahead of the state Assembly elections.
BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita made the remarks while addressing the media in Guwahati.
Kalita accused Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi of what he described as political desperation, alleging they had brought in the JMM — a party with no roots in Assam — purely for electoral advantage.
He argued that the JMM, led by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has no connection to Assam's social or cultural fabric.
Kalita also took a direct swipe at Soren, referencing past corruption allegations against him, and said the alliance reflected poorly on the opposition's political values.
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The BJP spokesperson said the people of Assam, particularly the Tea Tribe and Adivasi communities, had already rejected the Congress-led bloc for its long record of ignoring their core demands — including formal recognition and land rights.
He accused the opposition of now trying to divide these communities for votes, calling it a "brazenly divisive" strategy that would be firmly rejected.
Kalita pointed to a range of measures the BJP government claims to have delivered for the Tea Tribe community after what he called "decades of neglect" under Congress rule. These include:
3% reservation in government employment for Tea Tribe candidates
The "Eti Koli Duti Paat" scheme, aimed at youth empowerment
Improvements in healthcare, education, and local infrastructure
Land pattas (ownership titles) granted to tea garden workers — described as a historic step, 75 years after Independence
Kalita said the community had responded by pledging strong support for the BJP's return to power.
The BJP spokesperson also revisited a long-running political charge against the Congress, alleging that successive Congress governments had enabled large-scale illegal immigration from erstwhile East Pakistan and later Bangladesh — and had shielded undocumented migrants through the now-scrapped IMDT Act.
He further alleged that the Congress had actively suppressed Assam's historic anti-foreigners movement, and said the party now stood "thoroughly discredited" on that count.