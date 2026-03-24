Tipra Motha Rules Out BJP Alliance for Tripura TTAADC Elections

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) founder and supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma on Monday firmly shut the door on any electoral alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections — ending what had been days of active seat-sharing negotiations between the two parties.
Polling for the 30-member TTAADC is scheduled for April 12, with votes to be counted on April 17.
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In a video message delivered from New Delhi, Debbarma — a former royal scion and the dominant voice in Tripura's tribal politics — made his position unambiguous. He said no electoral understanding would be reached unless there was visible, tangible progress on the tripartite accord signed two years ago.
"Assurances without implementation of the pact are unacceptable," he said, making clear that verbal commitments alone would no longer suffice.
The announcement came as a surprise given that alliance negotiations had been actively underway. Leaders from both the BJP and TMP had confirmed that the two parties held a series of meetings in New Delhi over the past several days to work out a seat-sharing formula.
TMP MLA and party leader Ranjit Debbarma had said as recently as Monday that the party supremo was engaged in discussions with BJP leaders in the capital to finalise an arrangement. Pradyot Debbarma's video message effectively ended those talks.
Debbarma framed the TTAADC election in broader terms, describing it as a decisive mandate on the identity, rights, and future of the indigenous Tiprasa community — not merely a routine council poll.
Taking a defiant tone, he said he would neither compromise nor yield to pressure, reiterating that his loyalty lies solely with the indigenous people of Tripura.
He also called for unity among tribal voters across party lines — including BJP, CPI(M), Congress, and IPFT supporters — urging them to set aside divisions and avoid violence.
Expressing confidence in the outcome, Debbarma said he believed the groundswell of support from economically weaker sections of the community would outweigh the influence of money and political power in the contest.
With alliance talks now conclusively off the table, the TTAADC elections are set for a multi-cornered contest, with the Tipra Motha Party positioning the vote as a referendum on tribal rights and the implementation of the tripartite accord.