Tipra Motha Rules Out BJP Alliance for Tripura TTAADC Elections

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) founder and supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma on Monday firmly shut the door on any electoral alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections — ending what had been days of active seat-sharing negotiations between the two parties.

Polling for the 30-member TTAADC is scheduled for April 12, with votes to be counted on April 17.

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