BJP joining programme at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A joining programme unfolded today at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, State BJP Headquarters, drawing together prominent political figures and members of various organizations. The programme, presided over by Bhabesh Kalita, president of the BJP, saw the presence of key figures, including State BJP Lok Sabha Election in-charge Captain Abhimanyu and MLA Diganta Kalita.

Among the attendees were notable personalities such as ex-MLA Ananta Kumar Malo, Congress leader Kishor Bhattacharya, and Bhaskar Dahal, along with representatives from other organisations.

In his address, Bhabesh Kalita emphasised the importance of such joining programmes in fortifying the organisation and fostering a sense of unity among its members. He highlighted the commitment of both the central and state governments towards the welfare of the people, asserting that the people have embraced the government's initiatives wholeheartedly.

The event signifies a concerted effort by the BJP to consolidate its presence in the state and garner support from diverse sections of society. With the participation of influential leaders and individuals from various backgrounds, the joining programme serves as a testament to the party's inclusive approach and its efforts to strengthen connections.

Also Read: Assam: APCC General Secretary Manash Borah Quits Party; May join BJP (sentinelassam.com)