Assam: APCC General Secretary Manash Borah Quits Party; May join BJP

GUWAHATI: Just few hours after Congress leader Gauravv Somani resigned from his position, the General Secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), also submitted his resignation on Saturday.
Manash Borah’s resignation comes as a major setback for the Congress as many leaders have left the party ahead of crucial Lok Sabha elections.
Borah wrote a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation from my position within the Indian National Congress and primary membership. I want to express my deepest gratitude to you, as well as to the entire leadership, for entrusting me with the opportunity to serve the people of my state and various capacities and I am sincerely grateful for all the responsibilities and duties you have bestowed upon me during my tenure. Please accept my resignation effective as 30/03/2024”.
The letter further read, “I believe it is time for me explore new opportunities and avenues for welfare of the people and state I represent who have faith on me. I will forever cherish the memories and experiences gained while working with the Indian National Congress.”
Manash Borah is the son of former minister Akon Borah and was the candidate from Guwahati for the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
It is speculated that Borah might join the Bharatiya Janata Party later today.
Earlier in the day, All India Professionals' Congress President Gauravv Somani has decided to part ways with the party and has tendered his resignation from the Grand Old Party's primary membership.
Somani mentioned that the primary reason for resigning from the party is the unsatisfactory leadership presently within the Assam Congress, which has regrettably failed to effectively address the pressing issues faced by the people of our state.
The persistent discord and internal conflicts among the leadership have not only undermined the party's credibility but have also eroded the trust and morale of the dedicated grassroots workers. Incessant power struggles and personal agendas among leaders have overshadowed the party's mission and values, he added.
