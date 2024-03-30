Assam: APCC General Secretary Manash Borah Quits Party; May join BJP

GUWAHATI: Just few hours after Congress leader Gauravv Somani resigned from his position, the General Secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), also submitted his resignation on Saturday.

Manash Borah’s resignation comes as a major setback for the Congress as many leaders have left the party ahead of crucial Lok Sabha elections.

Borah wrote a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation from my position within the Indian National Congress and primary membership. I want to express my deepest gratitude to you, as well as to the entire leadership, for entrusting me with the opportunity to serve the people of my state and various capacities and I am sincerely grateful for all the responsibilities and duties you have bestowed upon me during my tenure. Please accept my resignation effective as 30/03/2024”.