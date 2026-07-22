BJP Lauds Himanta-Led Administration for Round-the-Clock Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam BJP on Tuesday said the state government had mounted a swift and coordinated response to the flood situation caused by heavy monsoon rainfall across Assam and neighbouring hill states.

In a statement, BJP state spokesperson Mita Nath Bora said the government, under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, had activated its disaster response mechanism, with the ASDMA, district administrations, SDRF, NDRF, Assam Police, Fire and Emergency Services and the Health Department working round the clock. She said ministers and MLAs had been deployed to flood-affected areas to oversee relief operations.

Bora said 101 relief camps and distribution centres had been opened across affected districts, providing shelter, food, drinking water and medical care. She added that 9,606 people were staying in relief camps, while 34,905 others were receiving assistance through relief distribution centres and outreach programmes.

She said medical teams had been deployed to ensure the availability of medicines, sanitation, safe drinking water and nutritional support. The government was also continuously monitoring the situation, assessing damage and carrying out rescue and rehabilitation operations.

Expressing grief over the loss of 10 lives in the floods, Bora said the government had requested the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to remain on standby to support rescue and evacuation operations if required. She said the government would continue relief and rehabilitation efforts until all affected families received assistance.

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