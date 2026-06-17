BJP Launches Four-Day Exhibition in Guwahati Showcasing 12 Years of PM Modi’s Governance

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: To commemorate the transformative achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s twelve years in office and highlight their impact on Assam, a four-day exhibition was inaugurated on Tuesday at Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Guwahati.

The exhibition was formally inaugurated by state BJP President Dilip Saikia and Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

Addressing party leaders, karyakartas and members of the public on the occasion, Saikia said that the twelve-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been exceptionally significant and historic for Assam. He stated that the people of Assam would remain grateful to the Prime Minister for his unparalleled contributions towards the state’s progress, prosperity and dignity. The exhibition aims to showcase various developmental initiatives, infrastructure projects and welfare measures implemented during the Modi government’s tenure, with a special focus on their impact in Assam.

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