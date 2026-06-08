Become accountable to people: Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia to party MLAs

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: State BJP president Dilip Saikia urged the party’s newly elected legislators to completely abandon the arrogance of victory. He called upon them to remain humble and repay the people of their constituencies with dedicated service as gratitude for electing them.

Addressing a largely attended felicitation function organised by the Darrang District Committee of the party on Saturday evening at the District Library Auditorium in Mangaldai for the newly elected minister and MLAs from the Darrang district, the State BJP president, as the chief guest, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is a cadre-based political party guided by collective ideals. Therefore, its elected representatives must give priority to collective interests over personal ones and establish excellent coordination among the government, the party, and the organisation while discharging their responsibilities.

Reviewing the electoral journey of the BJP in Assam from the 1985 Assembly elections to 2026, he noted that the party had secured only 2 per cent of votes in 1985, which has now crossed 48 per cent in 2026. He emphasised that even with just 2 per cent of the votes, the party did not sink into despair about the future, and now, despite securing more than 48 per cent of the votes, it has not fallen into self-satisfaction. Instead, after receiving this historic mandate, the responsibility of every party worker has doubled.

Meanwhile, while accepting the felicitation, the newly appointed minister and MLA from the Mangaldai constituency, Nilima Devi, recalled the sacrifices of many of her senior party colleagues during her 31-year political journey with the Bharatiya Janata Party. She stated that although she may not be able to give anything personally to each and every party worker, she will always stand by them in their joys and sorrows.

Similarly, Dr Paramananda Rajbanshi, the party MLA from the Sipajhar constituency elected for the second time, pledged that he would always move forward hand in hand with MP Dilip Saikia and Minister Nilima Devi to transform the Darrang district from an aspirational district into a developed one.

Earlier, leaders from the Darrang District Committee, along with various organisational committees and office-bearers of the party, felicitated Minister Nilima Devi and MLA Dr Paramananda Rajbanshi with letters of citations, traditional gamosas, phulam jaapi, and other items.

Also read: Assam: MP Dilip Saikia calls for zero tolerance against corruption