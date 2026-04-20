BJP Launches 'Mahila Aakrosh' Campaign Against Congress Over Women's Bill

The BJP and its NDA allies went on the offensive against Congress on Sunday over the failed women's reservation bill, announcing a state-wide agitation campaign and accusing the opposition of actively working against women's political empowerment.
The party's Assam unit addressed the media at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, where BJP state president Dilip Saikia reaffirmed the party's commitment to reserving 33 per cent of legislative seats for women ahead of the 2029 general elections.
Saikia announced that the BJP and NDA allies will hold a large-scale "Mahila Aakrosh" rally in Guwahati on April 23, targeting what the party describes as Congress's anti-women policies.
The party also outlined plans for a broader state-wide agitation, including district-level press conferences, public discussions, and outreach programmes engaging women leaders from various sectors.
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Criticising Congress for opposing the Nari Shakti Bandan Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament, Saikia accused the party of spreading a "false narrative" by linking the bill to constituency delimitation.
He clarified that the bill sought to ensure equitable representation by increasing the number of constituencies in line with Article 82 of the Constitution. Congress, he alleged, obstructed the process using what he called frivolous pretexts.
"The Congress-led alliance has betrayed the women of this country, and they will not be forgiven," Saikia said, adding that women across the nation would respond with strong resentment.
The BJP also took aim at the broader conduct of opposition parties in Parliament, alleging that their reaction following the bill's failure to secure a two-thirds majority was "inappropriate and unbecoming."
Saikia went further, accusing Congress of a long track record of opposing women's rights — citing the Shah Bano case, the issue of triple talaq, and the Emergency imposed in 1975 under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as examples of the party undermining democratic values and women's welfare.
He argued that despite governing for six decades, Congress had failed to take any meaningful steps to enhance women's political participation.
In contrast, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12-year tenure with introducing measures aimed at empowering women and integrating them into national development.
Other NDA leaders also spoke at the event, sharpening the attack on Congress.
AGP leader Phani Bhushan Choudhury called on women across the country to take to the streets and build a strong movement against what he described as Congress's systematic political marginalisation of women.
BPF leader Charan Boro affirmed that his party would continue working alongside the BJP and AGP to secure justice for women. Tankeswar Rabha accused those aligned with Congress of reflecting a "regressive mindset" that perpetuates women's marginalisation.
Minister Ajanta Neog, along with Darshana Jardosh and MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, also strongly criticised Congress and urged women to unite in asserting their political rights. Drawing a mythological parallel, Neog remarked that just as the Kauravas faced destruction for the disrobing of Draupadi, Congress too would face political consequences for denying women their rightful representation.