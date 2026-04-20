BJP Launches 'Mahila Aakrosh' Campaign Against Congress Over Women's Bill

The BJP and its NDA allies went on the offensive against Congress on Sunday over the failed women's reservation bill, announcing a state-wide agitation campaign and accusing the opposition of actively working against women's political empowerment.

The party's Assam unit addressed the media at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, where BJP state president Dilip Saikia reaffirmed the party's commitment to reserving 33 per cent of legislative seats for women ahead of the 2029 general elections.

'Mahila Aakrosh' Rally Set for April 23 in Guwahati

Saikia announced that the BJP and NDA allies will hold a large-scale "Mahila Aakrosh" rally in Guwahati on April 23, targeting what the party describes as Congress's anti-women policies.

The party also outlined plans for a broader state-wide agitation, including district-level press conferences, public discussions, and outreach programmes engaging women leaders from various sectors.

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