Sarbananda Sonowal calls for stronger state BJP grassroots coordination post-election

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and Dibrugarh Lok Sabha MP Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a key review meeting with BJP mandal presidents from six Assembly constituencies in Tinsukia district, focusing on post-election assessment and future organizational strategy.

The meeting reviewed electoral experiences, assessed grassroots feedback, and outlined a roadmap to further strengthen the party's organizational structure in the district. Emphasizing the importance of continuous engagement at the booth and mandal levels, Sonowal called for greater coordination among party workers to build a more responsive and people-centric organization.

"Post-election reflection is an opportunity to refine our approach and strengthen our connect with the people. With unity, discipline, and grassroots engagement, our party, under the inspiring leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, will move forward in a more organized and effective manner to serve society," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The senior BJP highlighted the need to consolidate organizational gains and ensure that the party remains closely aligned with the aspirations of the people. He also stressed disciplined execution of future programmes and sustained outreach efforts across all constituencies.

Among those present at the meeting were BJP Assam state General Secretary Rituparna Baruah, party Vice-President and BJP candidate from Tinsukia Assembly constituency Pulak Gohain and Makum candidate Sanjay Kishan, chief executive member of Moran Autonomous Council Arunjyoti Moran, Tinsukia district BJP President Kushkanta Bora, and senior party leader Shivaji Dube.

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