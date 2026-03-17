BJP Leader, Suspended AIUDF MLA Join AGP Ahead of Assam Election

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) received two new entrants on Monday as the Assam Assembly Election 2026 draws closer, with a BJP leader and a suspended AIUDF legislator formally joining the regional party.
The joining ceremony was held at the AGP's headquarters in Ambari, Guwahati, in the presence of senior party leadership and supporters.
Also Read: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) urges BJP not to hand over Dimoria LAC to AGP
Prakash Das, a former leader of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and a BJP leader, and Zakir Hussain Laskar, a suspended MLA of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), both formally joined the AGP at the event.
The two leaders were welcomed into the party by AGP president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta, along with other senior figures of the regional outfit.
The fresh inductions come at a politically significant moment, with the Election Commission of India having already announced the April 9 poll date for Assam and the nomination process now underway.
Political joinings and realignments are expected to continue across party lines as candidates and organisations position themselves ahead of the 126-seat Assembly election.