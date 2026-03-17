BJP Leader, Suspended AIUDF MLA Join AGP Ahead of Assam Election

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) received two new entrants on Monday as the Assam Assembly Election 2026 draws closer, with a BJP leader and a suspended AIUDF legislator formally joining the regional party.

The joining ceremony was held at the AGP's headquarters in Ambari, Guwahati, in the presence of senior party leadership and supporters.

Also Read: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) urges BJP not to hand over Dimoria LAC to AGP